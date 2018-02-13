Adam Rippon won the hearts of 2018 Winter Olympics viewers everywhere when he made his glittering Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Rippon, who made headlines ahead of the Winter games with some spirited critiques of Vice President Mike Pence, has continued to be a fan favorite, whether it’s enthusiastically cheering on teammate and real life bestie Mirai Nagasu or singlehandedly making a Coldplay song from 2014 return to iTunes charts.

However, with all that love, there are bound to be a few haters and Rippon has perfected the art of responding both graciously and glamorously to those who try to undermine him. On Tuesday, Rippon took to his Twitter to clap back at Internet trolls who had less than kind things to say to him by acknowledging his journey to the Olympics and what he’s learned along the way.

Read the tweet here.

Give this man a gold medal for acing the perfect clap back.