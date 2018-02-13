199 Norovirus Cases Have Been Confirmed at the 2018 Winter Olympics

By Associated Press
9:29 AM EST

(PYEONGCHANG, South Korea) — Five more cases of norovirus have been reported at the Pyeongchang Olympics, bringing the total confirmed cases to 199 since the beginning of the month.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, two are in Pyeongchang and two are in Gangneung, the South Korean city where ice sports are taking place.

Authorities say 154 of those affected have recovered and been released from quarantine.

Earlier in the Olympics, about 1,200 security workers were sequestered over norovirus fears, forcing the military to step in to help with security.

Norovirus is a common, infectious bug that causes symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting but doesn’t require medical treatment.

There are signs all over the Olympics reminding people to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.

