Watch Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson Set an Olympics Hockey Record by Scoring 2 Goals in 6 Seconds
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 13: Jocelyne Lamoureux #17 of the United States celebrates scoring a second period goal against Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round - Group A game on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre on February 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.
Ronald Martinez—Getty Images
By Samantha Cooney
10:18 AM EST

American hockey player Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson made Olympic history on Tuesday by scoring two goals in six seconds.

The forward notched the two scores in the team’s preliminary round game against Russia, in a game Team USA won 5-0. The back-to-back goals broke the Olympics record set by Sweden’s Carl-Göran Öberg, who scored two goals in an eight-second span at the 1960 Winter games in Squaw Valley, California.

Lamoureux-Davidson, who plays on Team USA with her sister Monique, helped the American women win silver medals at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, Canada and the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia.

Off the ice, she has been a vocal advocate for equal pay. Last March, Lamoureux-Davidson and her teammates announced they would boycott the world championship unless they received more comparable compensation to the national men’s hockey team. The team struck a deal with the sport’s governing body later that month.

 

