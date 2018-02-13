Swiss skier Fabian Bösch has a new game to play at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The 20 year old freestyle slope specialist decided to have a little fun riding an escalator in PyeongChang, South Korea. Instead of stepping aboard the rising stairs, Bösch opted to ride along its side in a remarkable show of upper body strength.

Perhaps even more impressive is his ability to do it with effortless ease. That, along with a couple bystanders glancing curiously at the dangling skier, makes the feat all the more exceptional — and hilarious.

“After 20 years I still couldn’t figure out how this thing works! Am I doing it right?” Bösch wrote in an Instagram post showcasing the stunt.

That’s not the only acrobatic display Bösch has put on in recent days — and he hasn’t even started competing yet. Over the weekend, he posted a photo of him perched atop some Olympic rings in salute.

Bosch can finally showcase his true athleticism when Men’s Ski Slopestyle qualifying kicks off on Sunday. Until then, he can work on a pitch for a new escalator-based Olympic sport.