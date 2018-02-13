The Team USA Olympians may seem fearless as they fly down the slopes at breakneck speeds and land seemingly impossible jumps on one skate blade, but it turns out even world-renowned athletes are scared of some things.

For a number of these competitors, such as figure skater Karen Chen and bobsledder Carlo Valdes, their biggest fears revolve around encountering the creepy crawlies—like spiders and snakes—that also spook a large part of the rest of the world.

However, some Team USA members have more intangible concerns on the brain. Ice dancing siblings Alex and Maia Shibutani, for example, are worried about not having enough time to accomplish their goals. “There’s never enough time to do everything we want to do” Alex told TIME, with Maia adding, “That’s our shared fear.”

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy went a darker route, saying that he dreaded the idea of dying alone.

Watch the video above to learn more about what Team USA fears most.