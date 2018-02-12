Adam Rippon Figure Skating to Coldplay Just Made the Internet Super Emotional

Adam Rippon delighted the internet with his joyous debut performance at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, a program that netted him third place in his category.

Rippon, who made headlines ahead of the Olympics with spirited critiques of Vice President Mike Pence, set the internet ablaze with his song choice for the event, a mashup of Cinematic Orchestra’s “Arrival of the Birds” and Coldplay’s “O,” which appeared on their 2014 album, Ghost Stories.

According to Billboard, the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games are the first Olympics where singles and pairs can skate to songs with lyrics – a boon for Rippon and Coldplay. In fact, since Rippon performed to his medley with Coldplay, the song is now rising on U.S. iTunes charts.

The internet wasn’t shy about their feelings on Rippon’s song selection and took to social media to share their thoughts.