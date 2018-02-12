The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are underway in PyeongChang, South Korea — but the time difference between South Korea and the United States can make it challenging to figure out when to watch the big events. From Adam Rippon, the first openly gay American figure skater to go to the Olympics, to Mira Nagasu, who was cheered for landing the triple axel, there are plenty of athletes to keep an eye on at the Olympic Games. This Olympics schedule showing when the events air on NBC can help you determine which days to tune in, but it’s also helpful to know the difference between time zones in South Korea and the U.S.

Eastern Standard Time: 14-Hour Difference

For Olympics watchers following Eastern Standard Time — that’s the entire East Coast, including New York City, as well as Toronto — the time difference between South Korea and the U.S. means that PyeongChang, which follows Korea Standard Time, is 14 hours ahead.

Central Standard Time: 15-Hour Difference

Those in Central Standard Time — including Chicagoans, most Texans and Canadians living in Manitoba and parts of Ontario — are 15 hours behind PyeongChang’s Korea Standard Time.

Mountain Standard Time: 16-Hour Difference

For those in Mountain Standard Time — living in Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado — the time difference between South Korea and the U.S. puts them 16 hours behind PyeongChang.

Pacific Standard Time: 17-Hour Difference

People living in Pacific Standard Time — cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and Seattle — are 17 hours behind PyeongChang.

NBC will air each day’s Olympic events and NBC Sports will cover the Winter Olympics throughout each day. The network will live-stream some events from South Korea, for anyone inclined to wake up early or stay up late to catch the competition in real time. NBC then broadcasts replays of the top events during evening primetime hours.