No, That's Not a Gigantic 'USA' Tattoo on Mirai Nagasu's Leg

Mirai Nagasu made history on Sunday night at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea when she became the first American woman to land the extremely difficult triple axel in an Olympic competition.

But it wasn’t just this incredible accomplishment that captured the attention of viewers, who noticed that the skater had ‘USA’ emblazoned in large letters on her leg, speculating that the skater had a thigh tattoo.

While many wondered if Nagasu was so proud of being on Team USA that she got a tattoo on her leg to pay homage to the home team, it turns out that Nagasu was actually using Team USA-branded kinesiology tape, something KT Tape, the company that makes it that was confirmed on social media.

Nagasu isn’t the only high-profile athlete who’s gotten buzz for wearing the supportive KT tape; earlier this year, Tom Brady used the tape to provide relief for his injured hand during the AFC championship game.