Mirai Nagasu Makes History as the First American Woman to Land a Triple Axel at the Olympics
USA's Mirai Nagasu competes in the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena, Feb. 12, 2018.
ARIS MESSINIS—AFP/Getty Images
By Cady Lang
Updated: February 11, 2018 11:21 PM ET | Originally published: February 12, 2018

During her free skate for the figure skating team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Mirai Nagasu made history when she landed a triple axel, becoming the first American woman to do so at the Olympics and the third woman to do so in the history of the Winter Games.

Nagasu was the only skater in the women’s free skate who attempted the difficult jump, which requires a forward takeoff and three-and-a-half rotations. She’s one of only three American women who have landed a triple axel in competition, the other two being Tonya Harding and Kimmie Meissner, though Nagasu is the only one to have done it in the Olympics.

As might be expected, the internet was overjoyed when Nagasu completed the triple axel and took to Twitter to share their many emotions about it.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE