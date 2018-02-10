Award-Winning Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson Dies at 48
Composer Johann Johannsson, winner of Best Original Score for the Motion Picture 'The Theory of Everything', poses in the press room at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian—NBC/NBC/Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
February 10, 2018

Jóhann Jóhannsson, an award-winning composer, died on Friday at the age of 48.

Jóhannsson’s manager confirmed the artist passed away, but the cause of death is still unknown, Billboard reported.

Jóhannsson was known for his movie scores, which often garnered attention come award seasons. He worked on scores for The Theory of Everything, Sicario and recently on mother! He’s been nominated for Oscars, BAFTA, Golden Globes and Grammy Awards.

Those who worked with Jóhannsson have voiced their condolences.

“Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew. We came a long way together,” said Jóhannsson’s manager Tim Husom, Billboard reported.

His agency also commented on Jóhannsson’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our client and dear friend Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose great talent, humility and kindness enriched our lives immeasurably. His music has inspired many new generations of filmmakers and composers. He will be so greatly missed by his Gorfaine/Schwartz family as well as the entire film music community,” the Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency said in a statement, according to Billboard.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE