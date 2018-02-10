‘Before It Gets Any Hotter, Remember the Sea Otter.’ Environmental Group Hands Out Endangered Species Condoms
Condom packages designed by Lori Lieber from the center's "Endangered Species Condoms" series
Center for Biological Diversity/AP
By Associated Press
February 10, 2018

(PITTSBURGH) — An environmental group wants couples to think of wild animals before acting like them this Valentine’s Day.

The Center for Biological Diversity is handing out endangered species condoms at the Carnegie Science Center’s adults-only Valentine’s event Friday in Pittsburgh.

The wrappers feature colorful artwork and slogans like “Before it gets any hotter…remember the sea otter,” and “Can’t refrain? Think of the whooping crane.”

The group hopes to show how human population growth negatively affects wildlife.

The center, based in Tucson, Arizona, is also handing out condoms Friday at an after-hours event at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

Lamont Craven, adult programs coordinator at the Carnegie Science Center, says “the condoms are a perfect fit for our event. The packaging highlights a dire topic, while the contents are actionable ways to solve the problem.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE