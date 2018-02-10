Kim Cattrall recently called out her former ‘Sex and the City’ co-star Sarah Jessica Parker saying she would rather the actress leave her alone, saying, “You are not my friend.”

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” Cattrall posted on Instagram.

The comments come after reports that there would be no “Sex and the City 3” movie and accusations that Cattrall was at fault.

In her post, Cattrall also linked to a New York Post story from October 2017, “Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed Sex and the City.”

It is unclear what “tragedy” Cattrall was referring to. Some believe Cattrall was referring to a post Parker made following the death of Cattrall’s brother, according to E News.

“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” Sarah Jessica Parker had written at the time, E News reported.