This Is the Sketch That Helped Police Catch a Thief
A sketch drawn by an unnamed witness of a suspect in the Jan. 30, 2018, theft from a market in Lancaster, Pa.; and a July 11, 2017, photo of Hung Phuoc Nguyen, later identified by police as the suspect
Lancaster City Bureau of Police/AP
By Associated Press
11:03 AM EST

(LANCASTER, Pa.) — Police say an extremely simple sketch helped investigators identify a suspect in a theft from a Pennsylvania farmers market.

Lancaster police say the suspect pretended to be an employee before stealing an undisclosed amount in cash from a stand inside Central Market last month.

A witness provided the minimalist black-and-white drawing to officers. Police say while the sketch was cartoonish, it helped remind an investigator of a potential suspect.

A photo of the suspect was given to the witness, who made a positive identification.

Police are searching for 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen, who is facing two counts of theft.

A spokesman for the police department says that as of Friday afternoon, Nguyen still hadn’t been arrested.

