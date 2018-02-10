South Korean President Moon Jae-In Has Been Invited for a Meeting in North Korea
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in stands at attention as the South Korean national anthem is played during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9, 2018.
Patrick Semansky—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:06 AM EST

(SEOUL, South Korea) — South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a summit meeting in the North.

Moon’s spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Saturday Kim’s sister verbally delivered his offer in a lunch meeting with Moon at Seoul’s presidential palace.

The spokesman says Moon replied that the North and South should continue to work to build conditions so that a summit can take place.

The spokesman says Moon also called for a quick resumption of dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

Moon’s office says Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, came to the South as his special envoy.

 

