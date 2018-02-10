The Jamaican Winter Olympic delegation may be (understandably) small, but in the eyes of viewers it sure is mighty. The athletes from the island nation made a huge first impression upon their entrance at the Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang this year, with onlookers quickly naming them as gold-medal-status thanks to their energetic coordinated dancing, in which they turned the normally staid march into a party of their own.

While the Best Entrance competition is fierce — they’re up against Tonga’s coconut-oiled Pita Taufatofua, after all — Twitter is pretty unified in their support of the Jamaican team.