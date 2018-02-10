Here's When the Olympics Will Return to the U.S. Next

The Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, may have left Americans a little hungry for the Games to return to the U.S. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long.

Los Angeles will host the Summer Olympics in 2028, more than four decades after the city last hosted the Games in 1984. Los Angeles was initially competing against Paris to host the 2024 Summer Games, but, in a rare move, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that both cities would host the Olympics four years apart after L.A. embraced the later date. The last time the City of Angels hosted the Summer Olympics was more than 80 years ago in 1932, just months after Lake Placid, New York, hosted the Winter Olympics back when the two Games occurred in the same year.

Read more: How Many Winter Olympics Have There Been?

The Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will be the first time the U.S. has hosted the Games since Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002. Indeed, Salt Lake City has expressed interest in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics, which, if chosen, would mean the U.S. could host the Games two years sooner. But, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, the city may be more interested in the 2030.

The United States has hosted eight Olympic Games in total — which is more than any other country.

Following PyeongChang, Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics. In 2022, Beijing will become the first city to host both a Winter and Summer Olympics. Paris will follow with the Summer Olympics in 2024, and, in 2028, the U.S. will get its time to shine as the Olympics head to Los Angeles.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are still up for grabs, with cities in Austria, Turkey, Switzerland, Japan, Sweden and Canada actively exploring bids. The IOC will select the host city in September 2019 at its 134th session in Milan.