The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, kicked off with an exciting opening ceremony on Friday, giving viewers their first look at the thousands of athletes who are competing in this year’s Games.

There are 2,952 athletes set to face off in 102 events across 15 different sports over the course of the next 16 days before the Games come to a close on Feb. 25. These events will take place at 13 venues spread across the counties of PyeongChang and Jeongseon, as well as the coastal city of Gangneung.

The 2018 Winter competitors hail from 92 different countries around the world and athletes from six of these nations—Singapore, Malaysia, Kosovo, Ecuador, Eritrea, Nigeria—are vying for medals for the first time.

The members of Team USA hail from 31 states, with Colorado and California sending 31 and 22 contenders to lead the pack in American qualifiers.