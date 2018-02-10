The U.S. Winter team Olympic outfits this year include sets of custom Ralph Lauren suede gloves that have caught the attention of the internet. For good reason: the tan suede stands out against the subdued and traditional red, white and blue of the rest of the athletes’ apparel, and the distinctive fringe detailing and Olympics-specific beading makes them especially eye-catching. So maybe it was no surprise that the U.S. Olympic team gloves fueled plenty of jokes.

But many viewers drew a parallel between the 2018 gloves and one particular classic costume in film history: Jim Carrey’s character Lloyd Christmas in the original 1994 comedy lead many to call them Dumb and Dumber gloves.

Can I buy the Team USA gloves?

Unfortunately, the exact style is already sold out on the Polo Ralph Lauren website. That said, similar styles can be found on eBay and in winter apparel stores; as we’ve seen thanks to Jim Carrey, this is a classic look that’s been around for a while.