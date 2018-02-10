At every Olympics Opening Ceremony, the Parade of Nations seems to go on forever as thousands of athletes march and wave flags in their special uniforms for the big kickoff ceremony. But at the 2018 Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang, keen-eyed viewers were quick to shout out to another group appearing onscreen: the indefatigable dancers, assembled in a giant circle in the center of the stadium, who performed ongoing choreography for the duration of the extensive parade.

Dressed in red pants, white jackets, and white hats, they maintained their pep and coordinated moves throughout the event, even in the chilly South Korean winter weather. While they may not be athletes competing for medals, they are getting kudos anyway, as the internet respects their cheer and commitment to keeping the energy of the parade going, calling them out for their impressive stamina.