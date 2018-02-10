Bob Costas Isn't Hosting the Olympics This Year. Here's Who's Replacing Him

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics saw competitors, coaches and commentators from all over the world come together to kick off the Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. But there was one face notably missing from the crowd: longtime Olympics host Bob Costas.

As the face of NBC Sports, Costas acted as the prime-time host of the Olympics for the past 11 Games. He also covered the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul, South Korea, as a late-night host. However, in February 2017, Costas announced that he was stepping down from his position.

Unfortunately, even with a year’s warning, the Internet clearly wasn’t prepared for Costas’ absence.

“I just found out Bob Costas is NOT hosting the Olympics anymore. This is a calamity?” wrote Twitter user Rachel Sanders. “The Olympics are NOTHING WITHOUT BOB.”

Here’s why you won’t see Bob Costas at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Why isn’t Bob Costas hosting the Olympics?

Upon revealing that he wouldn’t return to host the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Costas explained that he decided to resign before NBC chose to ask him to leave.

“It’s better to leave before they drop hints,” he said, according to USA Today. “Like, ‘Do you think it might be a good idea?’ Or, ‘Are you getting tired yet?’ Or, ‘Can we help you up the steps?’ Or, ‘Do you need another cup of Ovaltine, sir?’ I didn’t want it to get to that point. So this was entirely on my terms, and I like it that way.”

Here’s who’s replacing Bob Costas at the Olympics

NBC newcomer Mike Tirico is replacing Costas at the 2018 Winter Games. Tirico —who came to NBC following a longtime stint at ESPN—was the first student to receive the Bob Costas Scholarship at Costas’ alma mater, Syracuse University, in 1987.

He will also take over for Costas on Football Night in America.