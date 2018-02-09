It Looks Like Trump Magazine Is Back

On Friday, Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump unveiled a new venture in the family enterprise: the 2018 issue of Trump Magazine, “#HotOffThePress,” as he phrased it in a hashtag on Twitter with a snapshot of the cover.

With a cover image of the infamous Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., this issue is the latest installment in the family’s intermittent forays into print publishing.

Various Trump-related imprints existed between 1997 and 2009, including Trump Style, Trump World, and the subsequent Trump Magazine, which reportedly shut down due to decreasing advertising revenue in the wake of the recession. (These should not be confused with Trump magazine, a short-lived satirical mag of comics and short stories published briefly in 1957 by Playboy’s Hugh Hefner.)

It would appear that the new, rebooted glossy promises to take readers on a tour of the “luxury reimagined” at the Trump Hotel in D.C., inside the “jewel of Palm Beach” at the now-infamous Mar-a-Lago Club and into the “ultimate New York penthouse” that is Trump’s Park Avenue property in Manhattan. Already just the cover teasers have the internet riled up.