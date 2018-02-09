The 2018 Winter Olympics already provided us with a figure skating performance set to a jazz version of Oasis’s “Wonderwall” and a Mario lookalike curler. Now the Olympics has provided a cute kid who just wants to know what a video camera tastes like.

A young boy was pictured on NBC’s Olympics coverage as he boldly approached the camera, tongue out and all, ready to see how it will taste. The child is eventually pulled back by adults before actually reached the camera, however.

This attracted plenty of attention online and many appreciated the child’s attempt, some even calling him a hero.