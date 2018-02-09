Uber Is Paying About $245 Million to Settle a Major Lawsuit With Google
The Waymo driverless car is displayed during a Google event Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in San Francisco.
Eric Risberg—AP
By Associated Press
11:45 AM EST

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Uber is settling a lawsuit filed by Google’s autonomous car unit alleging that the ride-hailing service ripped off self-driving car technology.

Both sides in the case issued statements confirming the settlement Friday morning in the midst of a federal court trial in the case.

Google’s Waymo unit says Uber agreed to take steps to make sure Waymo technology isn’t used in Uber’s autonomous vehicles. Waymo says Uber also agreed to pay about $245 million.

Uber’s CEO says in a printed statement that the company doesn’t believe trade secrets made their way from Waymo to Uber. He also says Uber is taking steps to make sure its self-driving vehicle research represents only Uber’s work.

