A record-setting 1,218 drones came together to form the Olympic rings in the sky at Friday’s opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games, wowing viewers around the world. But while this display was certainly impressive, a significant aspect of the meaning behind the rings was lost in its lack of color.

The five colors of the Olympic rings were chosen by French aristocrat Pierre de Frédy, Baron de Coubertin in 1912 to celebrate the first time that all five inhabited continents—Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania—participated in the Games, according to Thrillist.

“A white background, with five interlaced rings in the centre: blue, yellow, black, green and red… is symbolic; it represents the five inhabited continents of the world, united by Olympism, while the six colors are those that appear on all the national flags of the world at the present time,” he explained in 1931.

However, de Frédy never assigned each color to a specific continent, leaving that particular detail up for debate.

