No, the world does not have a new nation state. The “OAR” Olympic athletes, seen marching in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony Friday behind a flag bearing Olympic rings, are in fact Russian athletes.

So what’s up with all those “OAR” athletes you’ll see during this year’s Winter Olympics?

Russia was barred from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics following a doping scandal dating back to the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Russia denies the allegations.

But some Russian athletes are still being allowed to compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia,” or “OAR” for short.

These Russian “OAR” athletes face several restrictions, however. They are not allowed to march under the Russian flag or wear their country’s logo or colors. If they win any medals, the Olympic theme will be played during the ceremony instead of the Russian national anthem. The OAR athletes are also expected to “refrain from any public form of publicity, activity and communication associated with the national flag, anthem, emblem and symbol” at any Olympic site and are banned on sharing any images or messages on social media, according to Olympic conduct guidelines.

Only 169 Russian athletes were cleared for participation on the “OAR” squad in the 2018 Winter Olympics. In comparison, Russia fielded 232 athletes at the Sochi Olympics.

But even if the OAR athletes face multiple restrictions, they will still ensure Russia’s often dominant Winter Olympics presence is still felt on the ice and snow of PyeongChang. Russia’s men’s ice hockey team in particular could be a dominant force, especially in the absence of NHL players.