A Jazz Version of ‘Wonderwall’ Is the Olympic Figure Skating Meme the Internet Needed

Before the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winer Olympics, the internet already had its first figure skating meme.

German figure skater Paul Fentz glided into everyone’s lives while performing in some slacks and suspenders to the tune of Paul Anka’s jazz cover of Oasis’s hit song “Wonderwall” at Thursday’s the Men’s and Pairs’ short program during the Team Event.

Fentz may have took two tumbles during his performance, knocking him down to a 66.32 score, but his impact on social media was his true victory.

The Paul Anka “Wonderwall” cover was his song choice. While Oasis’s original has already served as ripe fodder for the internet, but on Thursday, many on the internet learned the big band version was a thing.

It wasn’t the first time Fentz brought out the “Wonderwall” rendition. The song is Fentz’s go-to for the short program. He busted it out at the European Championships.

This is the first Winter Olympics when single figure skaters are allowed to skate to music with lyrics, opening skaters up to limitless music for their choreography.

If anyone was looking for a new reason to take up an interest in winter sports. This performance was it.

