The 2018 Winter Olympics may have only just begun but the Internet has already spotted the first hilarious doppelgänger of the PyeongChang Games. After U.S. curler Matt Hamilton took the ice to compete alongside his sister, Rebecca Hamilton, in mixed doubles curling on Thursday, some viewers were quick to point out that he bears an uncanny resemblance to famed Nintendo plumber Mario.

Twitter user Jon seems to have been the first to take note of the similarity online, tweeting out a picture of Hamilton with the caption, “Just watching the Olympics during my night class and we have Mario on our curling team!!”

The official Team U.S.A. account then came through in the clutch, creating a side-by-side comparison of Hamilton and Hamilton with Mario’s head delivering a stone during one of Thursday’s round robin matchups. “Spot the difference,” the caption read.

By Friday, even Hamilton himself was on board with his red hat-wearing mustachioed lookalike, sharing the meme to promote his team’s face-off with Sweden.

Mamma mia, here we go again.