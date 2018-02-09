See the Best Photos From the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

View of the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Francois-Cavier Marit—AFP/Getty Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics began in PyeongChang on Friday, as the opening ceremony kicked off the 23rd Winter Games.

Athletes from all 92 countries, including competitors from North and South Korea , were welcomed for the Olympics opening ceremony at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium .

Leading the United States was Erin Hamlin , the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympic medal for singles luge. Hamlin raised the flag during the Olympics opening ceremony ahead of 244 American athletes, the largest cohort ever fielded by the U.S.

Nearly 3,000 athletes entered the stadium during the opening ceremony. The last nation to enter was Korea, with athletes walking behind a unification flag.

Couldn't get a ticket to the Games? See photos from the Olympics opening ceremony here.