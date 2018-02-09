Sports
US Olympic Long Track Trials
Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9, 2018.
Delegations from North Korea and South Korea march under the Korean unification flag during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
View of the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
View of the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.Francois-Cavier Marit—AFP/Getty Images
View of the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Artists perform during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games.
Fireworks erupt during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Performers entertain the fans during the Dance of Peace section of the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Participants form the South Korean flag during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Performers entertain during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Delegations from North Korea and South Korea march under the Korean unification flag during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
A team name bearer walks into the area during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Performers entertain the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Performers entertain during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Former South Korean Olympians carry the South Korean flag during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
A general view as performers entertain during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Performers entertain the crowd during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States leads the team in the Parade of Athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Fireworks go off during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
View of the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Francois-Cavier Marit—AFP/Getty Images
1 of 17
olympics 2018

See the Best Photos From the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Kim Bubello,Flora Carr
8:36 AM ET

The 2018 Winter Olympics began in PyeongChang on Friday, as the opening ceremony kicked off the 23rd Winter Games.

Athletes from all 92 countries, including competitors from North and South Korea, were welcomed for the Olympics opening ceremony at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.

Leading the United States was Erin Hamlin, the first U.S. athlete to win an Olympic medal for singles luge. Hamlin raised the flag during the Olympics opening ceremony ahead of 244 American athletes, the largest cohort ever fielded by the U.S.

Nearly 3,000 athletes entered the stadium during the opening ceremony. The last nation to enter was Korea, with athletes walking behind a unification flag.

Couldn't get a ticket to the Games? See photos from the Olympics opening ceremony here.

