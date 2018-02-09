The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea officially commence today, and Google is celebrating the Games with a new series of dynamic Snow Games Doodles.

Friday’s animated Doodle features a sequence of animal-athletes competing for glory. Festivities kick off with a magpie, a good luck symbol in Korea, alighting on the Google logo before a stiff winter wind blows in an icy frost. The Games are then under way, with a penguin swiftly sledding downhill, ski-jumping dogs and a figure skating snake leaping into a “single-footed triple-axel.”

The Doodle is the first in a series of 17 from Google’s team of Doodle Snow Games developers, or one for every day of the Winter Olympics, which run from Feb. 9 to 25 and will see more than 2,000 athletes representing 92 countries compete in more than 100 events, including first-time winter games teams from Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore.

But no matter who falls short or sees their dreams realized on the medal podium, “new friendships are bound to crystallize before the end of the games,” Google writes. Check here each day to see what’s around the snow-covered corner.