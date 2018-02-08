It should come as no surprise that Josh Gad can count on The Rock to be the ideal long-distance cheerleader for his new fitness kick. In a tweet exchange shared by the voice of Frozen’s Olaf and the Ballers star, Dwayne Johnson proved himself to be the ultimate supportive friend.

“Keep workin’ hard buddy,” he wrote. “Great job! It ain’t easy, but embracing the ‘ain’t easy’ part is what defines us.” He was responding to a tweet in which Gad, who has been documenting his workout journey on social media as he works on getting in shape this year, posted a funny gif of another person scrubbing away and dancing in a shower. “After a month of hardcore workouts, I’m really starting to look like The Rock,” he had joked then.

The Rock is notoriously obsessive about his own fitness, always making the time — often pre-dawn — to hit up local gyms, no matter where he is in the world. (That dedication has resulted in a famously buff physique.) And he kept his sense of humor in his comeback to Gad, too: “For the record, this is my daily shower routine while listening to Prince’s ‘Sexy MF,'” he joked. Now we all know just how to get in that Rock mindset post-gym.