Marvel’s best whiskey-swigging, gritty heroine Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is back and still fighting demons from her past. The last time we saw Jessica Jones in season 1 of the Netflix series about the superhero, she had finally vanquished Kilgrave (David Tennant) and started answering calls from people around New York needing her help as private investigator. She later appeared in Marvel’s The Defenders, joining streetwise heroes Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist to take down their enemies in the Netflix series.

A look at Netflix’s trailer for season 2 of Jessica Jones finds the angry superhero detective examining the details surrounding her parents’ death and the mystery of the experiments that gave her extraordinary powers. It also appears her tormenter Kilgrave will return to the series — whether he comes back to life or is appears in Jessica’s flashbacks remains to be seen.

Netflix

Season 2 of Jessica Jones hits Netflix on March 8. Here’s what’s ahead for the hero.

Jessica Jones season 2 trailer

The trailer for the second season of Jessica Jones reveals little about the plot of our main hero’s new adventures. She’s still drinking a lot. And while she is trying to piece her life back together, Jessica can’t seem to shake the “super vigilante shit” constantly being thrown at her, as the the events of season 1 and The Defenders make her known throughout New York for her powers. The circumstances of her family’s death in a car accident and the murky way she received her powers further haunt Jessica.

“I have 17 years of questions, and they are deep,” she says in the trailer.

Jessica Jones season 2 cast

Netflix

As she tries to crack the case of her own origin story, other figures from her past and current life appear in Jessica Jones season 2. Her best friend Trish Walker appears to be on her way to becoming Marvel hero Hellcat, a sidekick to Jessica and superhero in her own right. Known as Patsy Walker in the comics, Jessica Jones‘s Trish came to her friend’s aid more than once in season 1. This time around, it looks like Trish may get a little more to do as she jumps to Jessica’s defense — whether the angsty detective likes it or not.

“Jessica might not want a sidekick, but she needs one,” she says in the trailer.

Other returning figures include David Tennant as Kilgrave, Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse and Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth. It’s unclear whether Mike Colter will return to reprise his role as Luke Cage.

New cast members will include Janet McTeer (Me Before You, Damages) in an unrevealed role and J.R. Ramirez (Power, Arrow) as Oscar, a single father who is the new superintendent at Jessica’s building.

Jessica Jones season 2 villain

Jessica’s antagonists are still everywhere in season 2 of Jessica Jones. One of her oldest enemies, Kilgrave, or The Purple Man — who despite dying at the end of the first season — still appears to live on in some form or another in the new season (Tennant was confirmed to return to the series). The trailer does not show the circumstances of Kilgrave’s return, but reveals a pair of hands clapping three times while Jessica has a purple light shone on her, hinting that she hasn’t fully shaken one of her biggest enemies.

Other enemies abound — Jessica is looking for the shadowy figures who performed experiments on her as a child and a mysterious man wants to take over her detective agency. The trailer further warns of a killer beyond Jessica’s control.

Where Jessica Jones season 2 fits in the Marvel-Netflix timeline

Jessica Jones season 2 comes after the events of the Battle of New York shown in the 2012 theatrical release The Avengers, which the first season acknowledged and does again in the new series when a child asks Jessica if she knows Captain America. New Yorkers are also aware that she teamed up with heroes Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist in The Defenders, hence the ramping up of higher vigilante demands. New seasons of Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are also coming to Netflix, though specific premiere dates have not been announced yet.