5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

The Black Panther soundtrack makes a triumphant debut in advance of the movie’s opening night, especially thanks to the contributions of Khalid and Swae Lee. James Bay returns with a new look and a new sound on “Wild Love.” Rock-pop band COIN keep their sound alive on a new single. Rising singer-songwriter Rozzi investigates love’s traps. And Marshmello teams up with Anne-Marie for a poppy new dance track that makes the friend zone sound like a lot of fun.

"Wild Love," James Bay James Bay cut his hair and took off his signature hat. And now, nearly three years after releasing his breakout acoustic singer-songwriter album Chaos & the Calm, the British artist is debuting an entirely new look and sound with “Wild Love.” It’s the first single off an upcoming, eclectic album showcasing a different side of the prince of chilled-out bedroom jams. “Wild Love” feels simultaneously like a throwback and a step forward, dripping with syrupy vocals and backed by an unexpected guitar reverb to keep things fresh.

"Never Over You," Rozzi In the vein of Julia Michaels and Adele, budding singer-songwriting Rozzi pours out her feelings in new single “Never Over You,” an intimate, melancholy pop tune that opens up into an uplifting — and honestly relatable — anthem. Initially discovered by Adam Levine at 19 for her singing voice, California’s Rozzi is now finding her own as a songwriter as well. “Never Over You,” the second song she’s put out this year, finds its groove in her distinctive voice layered over a powerfully percussive track. “You’d think by now we’d had enough / These sleepless nights make fools of us,” she muses on a failing relationship, a reflection that probably hits a bit too close for many of us.

"Growing Pains," COIN COIN’s spunky take on rock coalesces in new single “Growing Pains,” an unabashedly upbeat jam from the Nashville pop/rock band. It’s hard not to tap your toe along with the tune, a one-off follow-up to their well-received sophomore album How Will You Know If You Never Try. Like hit “Talk Too Much” before it, “Growing Pains” trades on relatable lyrics over a catchy beat that you’ll want to dance along to.

"The Ways," Khalid with Swae Lee Kendrick Lamar pulled together a stacked soundtrack for the hotly-anticipated Black Panther movie, featuring singers like SZA and Jorja Smith and rappers like Travis Scott and Vince Staples. “The Ways,” a collaboration between Grammy-nominated rising star Khalid and viral rap favorite Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, is a slow-burning groove that deserves attention outside of its movie appearance. It’s an easy jam to listen to any time of day, featuring Khalid’s friendly, warm voice and the light touch of Swae Lee’s resonant flow.