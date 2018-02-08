Omarosa Manigault-Newman definitely didn’t hold back about her time working in President Donald Trump’s White House during her debut on Celebrity Big Brother.

While speaking to TV personality Ross Mathews in the season premiere of the CBS reality competition show, the former director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison gave her take on why she took the job.

“I felt like it was like a call of duty. I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” Omarosa said. “It was always about the country. I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?”

She went on to share her bleak outlook on the state of the Trump administration. “It’s not my circus, not my monkeys. You know, I’d like to say not my problem but I can’t say that because it’s bad,” she said. “It’s not going to be OK.”

Watch the full clip below.