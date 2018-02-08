The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Parade Kicks Off Soon. Watch It Live Here

After raucous victory celebrations, Philadelphia Eagles fans will again take to the streets Thursday with a Super Bowl parade to celebrate the team’s first-ever Super Bowl championship.

Fans turned up early to stake out spots along the Eagles Super Bowl parade’s route, with some even camping overnight in tents along Broad Street, according to ESPN. The Philadelphia parade route starts at the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia that is home to the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field and other sports arenas, heads north toward City Hall via Broad Street, then turns west to travel up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the iconic Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Turnout for the Eagles Super Bowl parade, which fans can also watch live, is expected to be massive, with organizers reportedly preparing for as many as two million elated revelers.

The Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win on Sunday with a nail-biting 41-33 win over the New England Patriots. Backup Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who had almost retired from football, was named the Super Bowl MVP.

The Eagles Super Bowl parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.