Cornell University Fraternity on Probation for 'Pig Roast' Sex Competition

The Zeta Beta Tau fraternity chapter at Cornell University has been disciplined after holding a sex contest called a “pig roast,” referencing the weight of the women the brothers slept with.

Following an investigation last year by university officials that concluded in January 2018, the chapter was put on probation for two years. Cornell began investigating the fraternity after the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life received multiple reports of misconduct at Zeta Beta Tau in 2017, a university report said.

According to the report, new members could earn “points” by having sex with women in a contest called a “pig roast.” Fraternity members were told not to inform the women they had sex with about the contest. Ties in the contest were broken with extra points awarded to the person who had sex with a woman who weighed the most.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In addition to a two year probationary period, Zeta Beta Tau is now required to conduct a chapter brotherhood review as well as an external review from its national organization by March 31. The fraternity will also have to hire a live-in advisor and participate in a bystander education program.

In a statement posted to the chapter’s Facebook page on Saturday, the fraternity said it was informed of the allegations of misconduct in December. Fraternity brothers were not aware of, nor did they sanction the “pig roast” contest, the statement read.

“We, too, are in disbelief and even more so that these alleged actions may have been taken by those whom we called brothers,” the statement read. “As a result, we are looking inward to ensure this type of behavior never occurs by anyone connected with ZBT, or the campus community as a whole, on our watch.”

The fraternity will conduct a full membership review, both internally and externally, in partnership with its international headquarters, according to the statement.