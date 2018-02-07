House Intelligence Committee Postpones Steve Bannon Interview

By Mary Clare Jalonick & Chad Day / AP
5:19 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was scheduled to be interviewed behind closed doors Tuesday by the House intelligence committee, but the meeting has now been delayed.

Republican congressman Mike Conaway of Texas said earlier that Bannon was under active subpoena and scheduled to appear as part of the committee’s investigation into Russian election interference.

But two people familiar with the panel’s schedule say that meeting has now been put off. They declined to be named because the schedule is private.

A meeting last week was also postponed. Bannon’s lawyer has been negotiating with the committee and the White House about the interview’s terms. At issue is whether the White House will allow Bannon to answer questions about his time in the Trump administration.

