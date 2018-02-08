Hundreds of workers at Logan International Airport in Boston went on strike Wednesday afternoon.

The city is also bracing for a major winter storm around the same time. This is what you need to know if you’re planning to fly in or out of Logan Airport Thursday.

Who is striking?

About 500 workers for JetBlue are on strike. The hundreds of workers are subcontractors from Flight Services & Systems and ReadyJet and include baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, skycaps and cabin cleaners, according to the Boston Globe. The workers said they are protesting anti-union aggression allegedly exhibited by the managers because they were working on unionizing, the Globe reported.

When will the strike end?

No end date has been set, the Globe says.

How will my flight be affected?

“We are in regular communications with our business partners at ReadyJet and FSS and do not expect operational impact related to the planned picketing,” JetBlue told TIME in a statement.

The airline also said it will be preparing extra staffing, according to the Globe.

Will the weather impact flights as well?

JetBlue noted that travelers should check their flight status to see if Winter Storm Liam will affect their trip. Fee waivers can also be monitored on jetblue.com or through the JetBlue app.