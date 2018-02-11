All the Medals the U.S. Has Won in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Team USA athletes are hitting the ice and slopes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, with the hopes of standing on the coveted Olympic podium.

Often a top contender at the Winter Olympic games, the U.S. has a number of gold-medal favorites, including snowboarder Chloe Kim and alpine skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn. But the U.S. faces stiff competition this year from countries like Norway, which dominates in cross-country skiing and biathlon, among other sports, and Germany, which has forceful teams in luge and bobsled.

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, the U.S. came in second with 28 medals overall, including nine golds, behind Russia, which earned 33 medals and 13 golds. The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from competing this year due to doping, so 169 athletes from the country who were cleared to compete will do so under a nameless flag.

Snowboarder Red Gerard, 17, won Team USA’s first medal at the Winter Olympics this year with his gold in the men’s slopestyle event in a stunning upset. And just after Gerard won gold, luger Chris Mazdzer made history when he scored silver — the first men’s Olympic luge medal of any kind in U.S. history.

Here’s how many medals Team USA has at the 2018 Winter Olympics so far.

Gold

Red Gerard, Snowboarding/slopestyle

Silver