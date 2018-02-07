N.Y. Lawmakers Want to Make Tide Pods Look Less Edible

New York state lawmakers want Tide to stop making its pods look so appealing.

Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas and Sen. Brad Hoylman proposed a bill Tuesday that would require Proctor & Gamble to individually wrap each pod and add warning labels to them, reports NBC New York.

The lawmakers also want the pods to be made less colorful, claiming that their bright colors “can make them appealing to young children, adults with dementia, and those looking to take part in the internet trend known as ‘Tide Pod Challenge.’

That said, don’t expect a change anytime soon. Proctor & Gamble responded to the lawmaker’s request by saying that additional packaging would cause a tremendous impact on the environment without actually preventing ingestion by children. It went on to say that studies show that colorful packaging does not increase the likelihood that children will ingest dangerous products.