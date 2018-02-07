Top White House Aide Rob Porter Resigns After Domestic Abuse Allegations
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Staff Secretary Rob Porter follow President Donald Trump as he walks to board Marine One to head to Missouri to push the Republican tax plan, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.
Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
2:20 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House aide is stepping down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.

Staff secretary Rob Porter says in a statement that the allegations are “outrageous” and “simply false.” He says photos published were taken nearly 15 years ago and the “reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described.” Porter adds that he has been transparent and truthful, but will leave the White House after a transition period.

Porter’s former spouses recounted physical, verbal and emotional abuse they say he subjected them to during their marriages.

Porter’s first wife, Colbie Holderness, told the DailyMail.com that Porter choked and punched her during their five-year marriage.

His second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, also described for the DailyMail.com how Porter lobbed expletives at her on their honeymoon.

