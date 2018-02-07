This Restaurant Is Selling a $3,000 Burger With an Engagement Ring in the Bun If That Does It For You
rez-art—Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Cady Lang
1:22 PM EST

A Boston restaurant is offering a major dinner deal for anyone looking to pop the question this Valentine’s Day.

Pauli’s, a North End restaurant, is offering a $3,000 version of their Big Boy burger that comes with an engagement ring in the bun. The ring is a Neil Lane engagement ring with a 7/8 carat rock in a 14k gold band set with round diamonds, according to the restaurant.

While Pauli’s owner Paul Barker told the AP that there are no confirmed orders for this Valentine’s Day special, those who are interested in getting a burger with an engagement ring side should put in an order for up 48 hrs. before they dine.

