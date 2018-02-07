He may call himself Champagne Papi, but this week Drake is acting more like Father Christmas. He bestowed more than a hundred thousand dollars in checks on a number of establishments in Miami while filming his music video for latest release “God’s Plan,” which is currently at the top of the Spotify and Billboard charts.

In one instance, he dropped off a check of $50,000 to a women’s homeless shelter, according to CapitalXtra. In another, he gave a $50,000 scholarship check to a student at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, according to the Miami Hurricane. And in a third documented case of pure generosity, he offered up $25,000 to the Miami-area high school where he was filming part of the video. (He also gifted them uniforms designed by his fashion brand, OVO.)

But the giving spree didn’t end there: a day later, he paid for everyone’s groceries at a local Sabor Tropical Supermarket, totaling out at about $50,000 in food for the many happy customers who happened to be doing their shopping that day, E! reports. OK, Drake, we see you and your big heart.

He seems to be enjoying his time in Miami, too; he’s even taken a moment to go jet-skiing in between his good deeds.