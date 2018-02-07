The internet knows precisely what to do with a car gliding around space.

SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk successfully launched his SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket – and in doing so sent a fire engine red Tesla convertible orbiting through space. As to be expected, earthlings spent Tuesday evening marveling at the faux astronaut dummy dubbed “Starman” behind the wheel of the roadster’s maiden voyage. That wasn’t the only playful nod to Ziggy Stardust himself, David Bowie. Songs like “Space Oddity” and “Life on Mars” played during the SpaceX livestream launch

Ever the ultimate marketer, Musk knows his way around internet with a corporate stunt. So you better believe the official website’s Falcon Heavy livestream gave everyone views of the Earth and moon from a distance from the car.

The video “Live Views of Starman” was so popular it garnered 7,743,729 views by Wednesday morning.

Suffice it to say this is footage born for the internet. It’s the sort of world-captivating event that when beamed out to millions, the most hilarious earthlings will screenshot, rip, and caption the historic touchstone with hilarious results.

Because it was poetic, mesmerizing, and excellent joke material.

And here are some of the funniest memes on Twitter.

And over on reddit, the completely necessary, endlessly enjoyable Photoshop battle is already underway in which someone opted to bring it all down to earth.