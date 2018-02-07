Princess Mako’s fairy tale ending will have to wait.

The 26-year-old eldest daughter of Japan’s Prince Akishino and granddaughter of Emperor Akihito is postponing her marriage to Kei Komuro — a graduate student who works at a law firm.

“It is because of our immaturity and we just regret it,” the couple said in a statement, according to CNN. “I wish to think about marriage more deeply and concretely and give sufficient time to prepare our marriage and for after the marriage.”

Last spring, Mako famously announced she was giving up her royal status to marry her college sweetheart, who is a commoner. The wedding, which had been set for November 2018, has been postponed until at least 2020, following Emperor Akihito’s planned abdication in April 2019.

Mako said they had “rushed various things” and they needed more time to plan their future together.

“We feel extremely sorry for causing great trouble and further burden to those who have willingly supported us,” Mako said in the statement.

The couple met while attending a study-abroad event at a restaurant in Shibuya — a district in Tokyo — about six years ago. They both were students at the International Christian University in Tokyo at the time.

Though Mako will be considered a commoner once she marries Komuro, her opportunity to ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne is limited, as the position is only passed to male heirs.

Of the 19 members of the current imperial family, only three males are left. Mako’s uncle Crown Prince Naruhito is expected to succeed Emperor Akihito — with her father and her younger brother following Naruhito in line.

This article originally appeared on people.com.