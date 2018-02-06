Dancing With the Stars Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Crash in Iowa

A tour bus carrying the cast and crew of “Dancing with the Stars: Live! Lights Up the Night” was involved in a crash in Iowa Monday that left one person dead.

The incident occurred on Interstate 80. CBS News reports all of the cast and crew members of the show are “fine,” although some sustained minor injuries. The group was set to perform at Iowa State university’s campus in Ames. The bus was involved in a 19-vehicle pileup that killed one person.

Monday was a particularly bad one for Iowa’s highways. State Troopers reportedly responded to 185 accidents across the state where snow and ice have made many highways hard to navigate. One crash on Interstate 35 involved close to 70 cars, making it the “worst” authorities in the area say they’ve ever seen.

More snow is expected to fall in the state Tuesday