Dancing With the Stars Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Crash in Iowa
By Emily Price
2:30 PM EST

A tour bus carrying the cast and crew of “Dancing with the Stars: Live! Lights Up the Night” was involved in a crash in Iowa Monday that left one person dead.

The incident occurred on Interstate 80. CBS News reports all of the cast and crew members of the show are “fine,” although some sustained minor injuries. The group was set to perform at Iowa State university’s campus in Ames. The bus was involved in a 19-vehicle pileup that killed one person.

IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! REGARDING TONIGHT’S SHOW IN AMES, IOWA: One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of “Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night” was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries. Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight's show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled. To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight. Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon.

Monday was a particularly bad one for Iowa’s highways. State Troopers reportedly responded to 185 accidents across the state where snow and ice have made many highways hard to navigate. One crash on Interstate 35 involved close to 70 cars, making it the “worst” authorities in the area say they’ve ever seen.

More snow is expected to fall in the state Tuesday

