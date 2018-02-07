Ben & Jerry's Just Dropped Its Own Version of Halo Top

Last year, the diet-friendly ice cream Halo Top made headlines for surpassing freezer aisle classics to become the top-selling pint of ice cream in the country. Now, Ben & Jerry’s — known for its indulgent, chunk-filled creations — is firing back with a light ice cream of its own.

The new line, called Moo-Phoria, is significantly lower in calories, fat and sugar than typical Ben & Jerry’s flavors; is made with organic milk and cream; and is free of sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners. The inaugural flavors include chocolate milk and cookies, peanut butter cookie dough and caramel cookie.

True to Ben & Jerry’s form, the flavors are still packed with swirls and add-ins, so the calorie counts aren’t as crazy-low as some other light products on the market. The pints range from 560 to 640 calories in total, or 140 to 160 calories per half-cup serving. For context, a pint of the brand’s top-selling flavor, Half Baked, rings in at 1,080 calories, while Halo Top pints are between 240 and 360 calories in all.

Moo-Phoria flavors also contain about a quarter of the fat found in traditional Ben & Jerry’s treats, and about half as much sugar.

“Ben & Jerry’s tries to offer a little bit of something for everyone,” Dena Wimette, the company’s senior innovation manager, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have an incredible new option for our fans who say they can’t be trusted with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s in their freezers.”

Despite their growing popularity, many nutrition experts have pushed back light ice creams, arguing that they send an unhealthy message that it’s harmless to eat an entire pint of dessert in one sitting. “No one should eat a whole point of ice cream,” New York City registered dietitian Keri Gans told TIME last summer. “We should be sitting down to the recommended serving, which is half a cup. If you want to double it, fine, but you shouldn’t sit down to a pint.”

Moo-Phoria will be available in grocery stores across the country starting this week.