Bring together one of this season’s most-talked-about young film stars and one of the last year’s most-reclusive musical artists, and what do you get?

An exceedingly charming phone interview between Call Me By Your Name‘s Timothée Chalamet and Blonde’s Frank Ocean, that’s what. In a feature story for V Man, the two cult favorite celebrities got to chatting about everything from their favorite restaurants in their homes of L.A. and New York City to their shared love for fashion and Joaquin Phoenix. But first, we learned just how much of a fan Chalamet is of Ocean’s work. From the get-go, the interview is gold.

“Hello? This Timothée?” Ocean asks in the transcript.

“Yeah, man. This is so exciting. It is an honor to speak to you, man. I’m such a huge fan,” Chalamet subsequently gushes. “This is going to be a real test to keep my voice level and keep this as normal of a conversation as possible.” They then cover a great deal of territory, including their choice of creative pursuits and Chalamet’s nascent rap career. And at the end, Chalamet remains just as awed as ever by Ocean.

“It’s been such an experience, sharing personal thoughts about artistry and acting with someone that’s influenced me in many ways,” he notes. “This means the world to me.”

Hopefully this is just the beginning of a friendship for both.