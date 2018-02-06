'Heartbreaking.' Woman Stabbed Her Young Children to Death Then Asked Neighbor to Call 911, Police Say
By Associated Press
(BROCKTON, Mass.) — Police say a Massachusetts woman stabbed her two young children to death and then asked a neighbor to call 911, in what prosecutors call a “heartbreaking crime.”

Authorities discovered the children’s bodies Monday in a Brockton apartment. Police say the brothers, ages 5 and 8, were killed sometime over the weekend.

Their mother, 43-year-old Latarsha Sanders, is scheduled to be arraigned on two counts of murder Tuesday in Brockton. It could not immediately be determined if she has a lawyer to comment on the accusations.

Prosecutors say she has a third child who is safe. Authorities have not publicly identified the children.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says an investigation into the woman’s motive is ongoing.

