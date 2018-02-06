A 38-Year-Old Weatherford Teacher Has Died From Flu Complications

A second-grade teacher in Weatherford, Texas, died Sunday following complications from the flu.

Heather Holland, who was 38 years old, started to feel sick last Monday and went to a doctor who prescribed her Tamiflu Wednesday, her husband Frank Holland told WFAA.

But Heather Holland did not buy the Tamiflu, originally believing it was too expensive, and only started taking it once her husband purchased it for her a day later, he told the network.

Holland was rushed to the emergency room Friday night where she became septic, and ultimately died from septic shock, her husband told WFAA, though her official cause of death has not yet been released by the Weatherford ISD school district.

The school where she taught, Bose Ikard Elementary School, made counselors available for students, parents and staff struggling with the loss of the popular teacher, according to The Dallas Morning News, which also reported that the Weather ISD district has been deep-cleaning area schools since December. Holland’s school was most recently deep-cleaned Feb. 2, according to the district’s written statement.

Holland, who had no previous medical conditions, leaves behind a a 10-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son, her husband said.

Instances of the flu remain high throughout Texas, with 13 influenza-related outbreaks having been reported so far this flu season, but it is too soon to determine whether flu activity has peaked for the state this season, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.