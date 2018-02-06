Here's How Much Longer 'Trumpsutawney' Kellyanne Conway Predicts Trump Will Be President

By Megan McCluskey
11:46 AM EST

In the aftermath of Punxsutawney Phil predicting six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day, Jimmy Kimmel was given a forecast of an entirely different nature.

While attempting to get in touch with the famous groundhog to clear up his weather projection during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host found himself chatting with “Trumpsutawney” Kellyanne Conway instead. The puppet version of the White House counselor proceeded to inform Kimmel what the appearance of her shadow means for the world.

“I just saw my shadow and you know what that means?” she asked. “Six more years of President Donald Trump…The world ends in six, we’ve got six years left.”

The top hat-wearing Conway went on to accuse Punxsutawney Phil of being an illegal immigrant. “As far as I’m concerned he dug a hole and burrowed his way into this country illegally,” she said.

Watch the full clip below.

